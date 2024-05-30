Governor Kundi meets PM Shehbaz, discusses problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed the country’s overall political situation, particularly the matters related to the province.

The governor appreciated the premier for his government’s pro-business and investment policies which would lead to an enhanced investment in the country.

Talking to media following the meeting, Governor Kundi said that he discussed with the premier the issue of loadshedding of electricity and gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said he also made a recommendation for sparing funds for the Chashma Right Bank Canal project, saying that problems could not be solved merely through turning the switch on and off.

Kundi said that he advised the KP chief minister that negotiations, not arguments, were the way forward. “Nothing can be gained by fighting; problems can be solved only if we work together,” he said.

The governor said that Chief Minister Gandapur heeded to advice and met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Kundi said he would ask the chief minister to focus on the law and order situation in the province.

The governor said that he had no differences with anyone and he was ready to sit with the leader of any political party, noting that the governor’s was a constitutional position.

Kundi also snubbed those talking about the imposition of a possible Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying there would be no hurdles in the way of development in the province.