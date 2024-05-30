Governor Tessori presides meeting on PSDP projects

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori presided over an important meeting related to the ongoing PSDP projects in the province on Wednesday. Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and officers concerned were present in the meeting. Governor was briefed on the progress of the projects while obstacles in the completion of these projects were also discussed.

Governor asked the authorities concerned to present him report about PSDP projects of the province with special reference to projects underway in Hyderabad district. Kamran Tessori asked the offices concerned to ensure timely completion of these projects and obstacles must be removed at all cost.

Tessori said he will soon visit the project sites to review progress of the ongoing projects and also witness the completed schemes. Governor vowed that all possible cooperation will be extended for timely completion of the PSDP projects.

Governor was briefed that efforts were afoot to ensure timely completion of these schemes so that people could be benefitted.

Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chief Engineer PWD Mehmood Alam, Said Rehman Khan, Amir Rafiq Memon, Faraz Saleem, Imran Shams and others were also attended the meeting.

Governor personally donates IT Lab for SMIU

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has announced to donate Information Technology Laboratory (IT Lab) for Sindh Madressatul Islam University from his personal funding.

Addressing the 5th Convocation of SMIU on Wednesday, Governor Kamran Tessori disclosed that he did his schooling in Sindh Madressatul Islam. As an ex-student, I would like to donate IT Lab to the historical Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Governor added. He urged the students to play role for the development of the country and always pay respect to their parents and teachers as they were the architects of their education.

Governor said Pakistan has a great potential but there was a need of unity among us. Referring to female students present in the convocation, Governor urged them to utilize what ever they had learnt as no society would develop without participation of female population. He also mentioned his initiative of giving IT training to youth in Governor House and said 50 thousands youngsters are getting IT training at the Governor House.