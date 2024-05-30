Thursday, May 30, 2024
Govt forms new cabinet committee in Faizabad sit-in case

Web Desk
10:22 PM | May 30, 2024
The federal government has formed a new cabinet committee in the Faizabad sit-in case. 

Sources say the committee will recommend whether the case should be reinvestigated or not. 

The committee will give its recommendation in two days. 

In case the committee recommends the case should be reinvestigated, it will first prepare terms of reference (TORs). 

The PM will chair the committee while Attorney General and secretary will be the members of the law committee. 

It is pertinent to mention here that in the Faizabad sit-in review case the Supreme Court had objected to the commission report. 

