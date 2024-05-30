Haiti transitional council names prime minister

PORTAUPRINCE - Haiti’s transitional government council on Tuesday named a new prime minister to lead the violence-hit Caribbean nation, council members said, choosing Garry Conille, who briefly served in that role from 2011 to 2012. The move comes as Haiti waits desperately for the deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational force tasked with wresting back control from powerful and violent gangs that control swaths of the capital. A council member told AFP that Conille was chosen in a 6-1 vote Tuesday afternoon. Council president Edgard Leblanc and member Fritz Alphonse Jean also announced Conille’s selection on social media. The UN-backed security mission -- which the United States is providing with logistical support, but not boots on the ground -- is supposed to help Haiti’s weak, outgunned police force defeat the gangs. Armed groups control much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as large parts of the countryside, and have long terrorized ordinary Haitians with random shootings, kidnappings, and sexual violence. The country has been wracked for decades by poverty, natural disasters, political instability, and violence. It has had no president since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021 and it has no sitting parliament.

The transitional council came to power last month as Haiti’s unpopular and unelected prime minister Ariel Henry submitted his formal resignation after armed gangs rose and demanded his ouster.

The last election was in 2016, and the transitional council has been struggling to assert its authority, with food running short, tens of thousands fleeing their homes, and the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

The deployment of the Kenyan security force gained new urgency with the announcement last week that gang members killed three missionaries, a Haitian and an American couple.