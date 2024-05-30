Thursday, May 30, 2024
HSC exams kicks off under BISE Hyderabad

APP
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (Class XII) examinations under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) were kicked off in 9 district  of Hyderabad division on Wednesday. According to the management of BISE,Hyderabad, HSC Part-II (Class XII) Zoology  paper was taken in the examinationcenters set up at City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and rural takukas. The Divisional Administration has imposed section 144 in all the districts during the exams so as to discourage cheating in the examinations.

APP

