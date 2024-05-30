IHC election tribunal hears appeals against NA-46, NA-48 results

An election tribunal on Thursday heard appeals against alleged rigging in Islamabad’s NA-46 and NA-48 results.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard appeals of runner up candidates against election results of the two National Assembly constituencies.

During proceedings PTI supported candidate Ali Bukhari and another candidate in the constituency, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s Form-45 were matched.

The election tribunal imposed Rs 15,000 fine each over winning candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and Returning Officer of NA-48 constituency. The tribunal also warned that the membership will be suspended if the winner failed to submit verified copies of forms.

The election tribunal adjourned hearing of appeal against NA-46 result till June 11, while the plea against alleged rigging in NA-48 until June 06.