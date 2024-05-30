IHC gives Tariq Fazal last chance to submit reply

ISLAMABAD - An Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday gave last and final chance to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry the returned candidate of NA-47 to submit his response and Form 45, 46 and 47 along with affidavit. The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the petition filed by Shoaib Shaheen challenging the election result of constituency NA-47 of the federal capital. The tribunal also imposed Rs15,000 as fine on the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency for his non-appearance before the court on the last hearing and directed him to deposit the amount in SOS Village, Islamabad, within a period of one week.

Justice Jahangiri stated in his written order that Respondent No.1 / Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not submitted written statements / reply/ parawise comments. Therefore, he directed the ECP to file written statement / reply / parawise comments alongwith affidavit in terms of Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017.

He said, “Last and final opportunity is provided to respondent No 2/ returning officer to file written statement / parawise comments in compliance of order dated 02.05.2024, passed by this Court, along with affidavit and Forms-45, 46 and 47.”

“Respondent No 3/ returned candidate has also not filed written statement /reply /parawise comments. Last and final opportunity is provided to him to file written statement / parawise comments in compliance with order dated 02.05.2024, passed by this Court, alongwith affidavit and original Forms-45, 46 and 47,” said Justice Jahangiri.

He continued that respondents No.4, 5, 15, 25 and 33 are also directed to file written statements / parawise comments in compliance of order dated 02.05.2024, passed by this Court, alongwith affidavits and original Forms-45, 46 and 47. All the respondents / petitioner are directed to provide advance copies of written statements / replies to the opponent parties.

In compliance of order dated 20.05.2024, respondent No.1 / Election Commission of Pakistan has submitted certified copies of Forms-45, 46 and 47 but has not submitted written statements / reply / parawise comments of the main petition.

Pursuance to order dated 20.05.2024, publication has been issued to respondents No.6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 35 through print media as well as through electronic media so instead of issuance of publication, no one is in attendance on their behalf, therefore, they are ordered to be proceeded ex-parte.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till June 5 for further proceedin