IMDC, FDE unite to elevate education, health standards for future generations

islamabad - Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, have signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) aimed at improving the quality of secondary education in FDE-administered schools. The agreement, signed by CEO IMDC Yasir Khan Niazi and DG FDE Tanwir Ahmed, focuses on addressing missing facilities, providing training, building capacity, and leveraging digital learning techniques to enhance educational standards. The LoU outlines several key areas where IMDC will support FDE, particularly in primary schools. These include the provision of clean drinking water, training and capacity building for teaching staff, student scholarships, and the upgrading of science labs and libraries. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and improve knowledge access for less privileged students. The signing ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including Dr. Khurshid Ahmad, Project Director of IMDC and Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training, as well as Ammara Nasim and Sajad Khan and other management personnel. Yasir Khan Niazi emphasized IMDC’s commitment to not only educational support but also health and well-being initiatives. He proposed preventive health measures and awareness campaigns, including periodic health awareness sessions and medical camps, via IMDC’s teaching hospitals Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Islamabad Dental Hospital, focusing on personal hygiene and mental well-being for both students and teaching and administrative staff of FDE schools.