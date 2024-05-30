Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi departs for UK

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi departs for UK
STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday departed for an official visit to Europe. The minister will visit the United Kingdom, Italy, and Vatican City, where he will hold important meetings with high-ranking officials. Naqvi will meet the British Home Secretary and other senior officials in the United Kingdom. In Rome, he will have a meeting with the Italian interior minister. Additionally, the interior minister is also scheduled to meet Pope Francis during his visit to Vatican City.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024