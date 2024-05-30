Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi departs for UK

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday departed for an official visit to Europe. The minister will visit the United Kingdom, Italy, and Vatican City, where he will hold important meetings with high-ranking officials. Naqvi will meet the British Home Secretary and other senior officials in the United Kingdom. In Rome, he will have a meeting with the Italian interior minister. Additionally, the interior minister is also scheduled to meet Pope Francis during his visit to Vatican City.