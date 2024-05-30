IPP seeks two ministries in Punjab

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has demanded two ministries from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

According to sources, IPP wants ministries for MPAs Shoaib Siddiqui and Ghazanfar Abbas Chhena but the PML-N is reluctant to accommodate both the lawmakers in the provincial cabinet.

The ruling PML-N is only willing to give one ministry to IPP, the sources added.

PML-N has hinted to give one ministry and one chairmanship of any department or the office of parliamentary secretary to IPP.

The final decision to give ministries to IPP will be made soon, said the sources.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan is on an official visit to a foreign country and final decision will be made upon his arrival.

It merits mention here that the IPP has currently six MPAs in Punjab Assembly.