Islamabad, Wapda, PAF win in Memorial Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Islamabad, Wapda and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won their respective matches in the second round of the All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi. The event is being organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF). Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) Acting President Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest on the second day of the memorial tournament who along with other officials witnessed the matches. Islamabad outclassed Police by 87-62. Gibran Asif scored 26, Ali Kazmi scored 15 and Momin Javed 14 points. For Police, Ali Raza scored 34 points. In the second match, Wapda thrashed Balochistan by 69-22, with the help of 22 points of Zainul Hasan and 20 points of Aalee Jah. The match concluded with 108-39 points.