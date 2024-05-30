KP CM aide launches Ehsaas Nawjawan Rozgar Scheme

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, has announced the launch of the provincial flagship project “Ehsaas Nawjawan Rozgar Scheme” to help the youth in the province stand on their own feet and start their own businesses.

Under this interest-free scheme, loans will be provided to youth across the province to establish businesses in various sectors. These interest-free loans, ranging from one million to one crore rupees, will be provided through designated branches of the Bank of Khyber (BoK).

On Wednesday, the Adviser chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar regarding this important project.

During the meeting, the Adviser received a detailed briefing on the project’s importance and usefulness.

The total cost of the scheme is five billion rupees, with a five percent quota specifically allocated for minorities, special persons, and young people studying in madrasas. The Adviser emphasized that the scheme aims to provide dignified employment opportunities to the youth, aligning with the vision of founder chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.