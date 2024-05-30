KP CM aide praises historical significance of Sethi House

Peshawar - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chan Zeb, visited the ancient Sethi House at Mohallah Sethian downtown Peshawar near Chowk Yadgar and expressed his admiration for its glorious beauty and historical significance.

He directed the authorities to promote the building as an ancient architecture masterpiece and tourist destination and to organise cultural events and exhibitions in it to showcase its importance world over. He said the PTI-led provincial government is seriously working on schemes to ensure importance and preserving cultural heritage and promoting tourism in the province, as he said it could be the big source of income and earning foreign exchange in case of attracting tourists at international level over here.

He also mentioned the government’s efforts to restore and protect historical sites like Sethi House, which is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advisor on Tourism said that Sethi House is a centuries old historic building in heart of Peshawar that has been declared a national heritage site. He said the building is a masterpiece of Mughal and Central Asian architecture and dates back to the ends of 18th century. He evinced keen interest in the library, research centre, artistic bedroom rooms, lockers rooms, basements, the well of cold potable water that provided water to every storey of the 6 floors glorious building.

He was astonished to know that the water pond at lawn of the building reflected light of the moon to each and every room wherein the colourful glassworks in the ceilings was making the rooms and the building illuminated all over the night.

Zahid Chanzeb directed the authorities concerned to promote the Sethi House as a tourist destination even through virtual tourism and to organise cultural events and exhibitions to showcase its importance in nook and corner of the world.