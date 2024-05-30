KP CM decides to provide plots to heirs of martyred

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided that heirs of police and other government officials martyred in the line of duty will be provided with plots in the provincial government’s housing schemes. He directed the concerned quarters to compile data of these heirs and determine the modalities for this purpose.

He decided that 500 plots already available within the various housing schemes would be provided through balloting. He was chairing the first meeting of the Housing Department, held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Wednesday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Housing Dr. Ambar Ali Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities to speed up work on ongoing housing schemes and the construction of residential flats in the province. He emphasized that the cabinet’s decisions regarding the provision of land for housing societies and flats should be implemented immediately, and suitable sites be identified in the districts where housing societies are required. He further instructed the adoption of the Public Private Partnership model for such development projects to meet the housing requirements in the province.

He also directed the acceleration of work on setting up an Assets Management Company to ensure efficient utilization of government lands and increase the province’s revenue stream.

He stated that providing affordable residential facilities to the poor and middle class is a priority of his government, and that loans for house construction would be provided to needy people, with Rs. 3 billion allocated in the new fiscal year’s budget for this purpose.

During the briefing on Housing Authority’s development projects, it was informed that work on seven different projects, with a total estimated cost of Rs. 46 billion, is in progress.

Five other schemes under the Annual Development Program, costing Rs. 4 billion cumulatively, are also under construction. Additionally, eight new housing projects worth Rs. 88 billion have been proposed in different districts of the province.