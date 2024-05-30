Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   The Lahore Police have arrested 8,841 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14,154 court absconders, and 4,040 target offenders in various operations against lawbreakers this year.

According to a Lahore police spokesperson, during various operations against lawbreakers, the Cantonment Division arrested 1,887 POs, 2,116 court absconders and 632 target offenders.

In Civil Lines Division, 722 POs, 1,722 court absconders and 235 target offenders were apprehended. The City Division detained 1,947 POs 3,431 court absconders and 1,438 target offenders. In Iqbal Town Division, 1,118 POs, 2,082 CAs and 610 TOs were arrested. Similarly, in Saddar Division 1,654 POs, 2,397 court absconders and 721 target offenders were taken into custody. Model Town Division arrested1,513 POs, 2,406 court absconders and 404 target offenders.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024