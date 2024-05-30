Launch of Signature Rotana Islamabad, A New Era in Luxury Hospitality

ISLAMABAD - Shaheer Ahmed, Director of Rotana Project on the Launch of Signature Rotana Islamabad said, “the launch of Signature Rotana Islamabad marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s hospitality industry. This partnership with Rotana, a global leader known for its luxury and exceptional service standards, is set to make a profound impact on our market. We are committed to not only elevating hospitality standards in Pakistan but also to creating numerous business

opportunities. This project will undoubtedly boost our economy by attracting international tourists and investors, and generating employment, thereby contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the nation.”

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, commented: “We are excited to launch Signature Rotana, our first property in Pakistan, in partnership with Signature Complex LLP. This dynamic market is a key part of our global expansion plans, which include opening 30 new properties by 2026.

We believe Signature Rotana Islamabad will attract

both leisure and business travelers eager to experience Pakistan’s rich culture and natural beauty.”

Rotana, a name synonymous with luxury and refinement, globally renowned brand, has officially made its grand entrance into Pakistan with the launch of Signature Rotana Islamabad.

This landmark event took place at the project’s site in TopCity 01, drawing a large gathering from the business community, tourism industry, and media.

With a distinguished portfolio of over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, Rotana has cemented its status as a global leader in the hospitality industry.

Now, with a 30-year legacy and a presence in over 20 countries & 36 cities Rotana extends its exceptional service standards to Pakistan, in partnership with the country’s premier 5-star hotel brand.

Signature Rotana Islamabad promises a blend of expertise and finesse, ensuring a luxurious and

personalized experience for all guests. Situated in the vibrant capital city, the hotel will contribute 522 keys to Rotana’s global portfolio upon completion, comprising 378 hotel rooms and 144 branded residence apartments.

The property will feature a state-of-the-art business center, six meeting lounges, a banquet hall, and a multipurpose space, catering to both business and leisure travelers. Dining options will include two specialty restaurants and a café, alongside outdoor top-tier coffee bars with specialty offerings.

Wellness and relaxation amenities will include an indoor pool, gymnasium, luxurious spa, thermal facilities, and other self-care lounges, ensuring a holistic and unparalleled guest experience.

As Signature Rotana Islamabad opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark in luxury and service excellence, enhancing Pakistan’s appeal as a top international destination.