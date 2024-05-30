LFK releases report detailing increasing settler colonial strategies employed by India in OJK

ISLAMABAD - The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) on Wednesday has released a comprehensive report detailing the increasing settler colonial strategies employed by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The report, titled “The Saffronization of Occupied Kashmir: Demystifying Hindutva Settler Colonial Designs,” provides a stark analysis of the systematic efforts aimed at altering the region’s demographic and cultural landscape.

The report stated that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 paved the way for non-Kashmiris to acquire property and settle in IIOJK that means its demography would be changed. This move is seen as a deliberate attempt to dilute the Muslim population’s majority status. The report also revealed that Indian occupied Kashmir has become one of the most militarized zones in the world, with over 700,000 Indian troops deployed there, with the unusual authority given under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and other black laws that granted the military license to kill, violating human rights at large scale. The report also tells that Indian corporations have rapidly increased investments in Kashmir, particularly in sectors like mining, tourism, and energy. Though this economic influx benefits India but would deprive the local Kashmiris economic opportunities. “It is a concerted effort to reshape Kashmir’s cultural and historical narrative. The imposition of Hindi, renaming of landmarks, and revision of educational content aim to integrate Kashmir into India’s nationalistic framework, undermining its unique cultural identity”, the report added.