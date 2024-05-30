LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of stealing bags of fertilizers and furniture from a house. The court ordered the former minister to furnish bonds of Rs 50,000 to avail the relief of bail. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the former minister, who also appeared along with his wife during the proceedings. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that a case had been registered against his client on charges of stealing furniture and other items from a house at Pind Dadan Khan. He submitted that his client did not have any connection with the case and requested the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. Pind Dadan Khan police had registered the case against Fawad Chaudhry under sections 392, 454, 448, 440, and 506 (ii) of the Pakistan Penal Code.