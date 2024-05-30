LHC seeks reply from Punjab government over wheat procurement issues

Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a reply from Punjab government regarding the no procurement of wheat from farmers and the provision of wheat sacs to them

LHC's Justice Shahid Kareem presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Advocate Farhat Manzoor Chandio.

The filed petition has made the Punjab chief secretary and others respondents.

Assistant Advocate General Hassan Ijaz Cheema representing the Punjab government appeared before the court.

Petitioner contended the Punjab government's failure to adhere to its policy of purchasing wheat at a fixed price of Rs. 3900 per 40 kg.

According to the petitioner, despite the government's obligation to commence wheat procurement from farmers starting April 22, delays have left farmers without necessary support.