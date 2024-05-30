Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man killed outside Sessions court in DG Khan

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG Khan   -   A man was killed while another injured during firing by unidentified assailants outside the Sessions Court, the rescuer said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Hanif, 35, son of Jamal while the injured was Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, son of Gull Muhammad. Both of the dead and the wounded persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. In preliminary investigation, police claimed to have arrested two accused equipped with weapons from the crime scene. Initial inquiry report said the incident was caused due to old enmity between the two groups. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024