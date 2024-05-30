Man killed outside Sessions court in DG Khan

DG Khan - A man was killed while another injured during firing by unidentified assailants outside the Sessions Court, the rescuer said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Hanif, 35, son of Jamal while the injured was Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, son of Gull Muhammad. Both of the dead and the wounded persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. In preliminary investigation, police claimed to have arrested two accused equipped with weapons from the crime scene. Initial inquiry report said the incident was caused due to old enmity between the two groups. Further investigation was underway.