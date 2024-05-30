Matriculation examination resumes in Karachi after weeklong break

KARACHI - The matriculation examination, which was postponed due to sizzling weather for a week from May 21 to May 27, resumed in Karachi on Wednesday. According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi, a total of 160,842 students from grade 10 [Science Group] and more than 16,000 students from grade 9 [General Group] are taking the examination. In the morning shift today, students from grade 10 enrolled in the Science Group are taking the Sindhi paper, while in the afternoon session, students from grade 9 enrolled in the General Group will attempt either the optional paper of Geometrical and Technical Drawing or Modern and Art Drawing. A total of 505 examination centres have been established. Examination was postponed due to sizzling weather for a week from May 21 to May 27 for both male and female students in Karachi.