Measles outbreak devours lives of 14 children across Punjab

PATTOKI, LAHORE - Measles outbreak has claimed the lives of 14 children in various cities across Punjab during the last few days, prompting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take immediate action. The tragic situation unfolded in several districts, with six children succumbing to the disease in Pattoki, six in Khanewal, and two in Sharqpur. In Pattoki, six children lost their lives, while 11 others are currently hospitalized with severe fever.

There is a rapid increase in the number of measles patients in the suburbs of Pattoki. It is reported that the condition of six more children is critical.

The parents of the affected children have accused the hospital administration of negligence and said that the children died due to lack of timely treatment. They appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take action against the responsible officers of the health department. Meanwhile, Kasur DHO and DDHO Pattoki along with their teams reached the affected area and took necessary measures to prevent spread of measles. Khanewal’s Kabirwala tehsil also witnessed six deaths due to measles in the past few days, with 48 additional cases currently under treatment in hospitals. Provincial Health Minister Imran Nazir visited various hospitals in Kabirwala following the Chief Minister’s directive.

Burewala reported 11 children diagnosed with measles, who have been transferred to the tehsil hospital for medical care. In Sharqpur Sharif, two children from the same family succumbed to the disease, while another child is battling for life in the hospital. Senior doctors from Lahore General Hospital visited Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital in Kasur, where they examined children and provided information on preventive measures to parents. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday took notice of children’s death in Pattoki due to measles outbreak and reprimanded the health officials for their negligence. “Innocent lives have been lost due to the negligence and incompetence of health department,” the chief minister maintained.

On the direction of the CM provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir reached Basic Health Unit Kot Haq Nawaz of suburban Kabir Wala.

The ministers obtained information from the parents about the measles affected children and directed to take a stern action against those found involved for committing this negligence. Also, on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of ‘Clinic on Wheels’ and ‘Field Hospitals’ has been increased in the measles affected areas and a special ward has also been established for the treatment of measles affected children in the Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

She sought an immediate report from Secretary Health about the causes behind increasing number of measles outbreak incidents.

The CM directed the officials of health Department to provide best treatment facilities to the children suffering from measles disease. She said that precious innocent lives have been lost owing to the negligence and inefficiency of Health Department. She asserted that a stern punishment will be awarded to those after fixing responsibility for committing this negligence. She directed to monitor other infectious diseases including measles on a daily basis. She directed that no negligence should be committed with regard to provision of treatment to the affected children.

CM Maryam directed to ensure availability of vaccinations of all diseases including measles in all the health centers and government hospitals across Punjab.

Meanwhile, the health department has formed a three-member committee for the investigation after the death of six children due to measles in a village near Pattoki.

The committee includes Dr. Umar Amin, Dr. Asif Javed and Dr. Mohsin Watto. The committee will submit a report to the provincial health minister within 24 hours.