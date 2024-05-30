Mengal orders for allocating separate barracks for beggars in jails

LAHORE - Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has ordered for allocating separate barracks for beggars in jails across the province.

He said the beggar mafia would be shown the way to prisons, with the law taking its course. He also ordered for standardization of meeting rooms in Punjab’s jails, according to the international standards.

To combat the summer heat, air-conditioning system would be installed in meeting rooms.

The home secretary directed that meeting rooms in jails should be designed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and equipped with all necessary facilities.

Mengal conducted a visit to Faisalabad district jail and ordered for health screenings for prisoners across the province. He examined the meeting rooms, kitchens, jail hospitals, and barracks for men and women. He inspected the quality of food in jails and directed the Food Authority to conduct monthly surprise visits. He directed that food grade utensils be used in jail kitchens according to health preservation principles and that jail staff should be trained in food preparation and health practices by private consultants. Deputy Inspector General Kamran and Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar briefed the home secretary about the prison’s situation.