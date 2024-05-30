Millat Tractors celebrates historic export milestone

LAHORE - Another marvellous milestone was accomplished by Millat Tractors Ltd which exported 2500 tractor units from Pakistan in May 2024. MTL has made history by being the first Pakistani tractor manufacturing company to have exported tractors, engines and components worth USD 17 million during 2023-24. This marks an unprecedented growth and a phenomenal rise of 51% compared to its last year exports. This in itself is a testament of company’s pursuit for excellence, high quality standards & remarkable performance which has culminated into worldwide trust in its products.

Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, Board of Directors, CEO MTL and management celebrated the ceremony of delivering over 2500 export tractors. At this proud moment, the chairman appreciated & congratulated Millat Team’s commitment towards strictly adhering to best quality standards and winning the trust of worldwide customers in South America, Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan. He further reiterated that the promising opportunities of exports must be availed by the company which will further add to the fine achievements of Millat Tractors Ltd as this year it is celebrating its 60 years of service to the nation.