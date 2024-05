NAB's hierarchy reshuffled

Large-scale postings and transfers were made within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday.

According to details, Additional Director Mohsin Ali Khan was transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Additional Director Muhammad Sultan Nazir was transferred from NAB Headquarters to NAB Rawalpindi. Also, Assistant Directors (ADs) Noorullah and Noor Muhammad were transferred from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Balochistan.

Also, Assistant Director Namar Bahadur Ghori was transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to NAB Karachi, and Assistant Director Qazi Atif Basir Chughtai was transferred from Rawalpindi to Sukkur.

ADs Asif Liaquat and Muhammad Umar Siddique were also transferred from NAB Lahore to NAB Sukkur.