Nauman Ijaz did not want his son to join showbiz

Nauman Ijaz appearing on a show said he initially did not want to see his son, Zaviyar, in showbiz because of tough competition in the industry.

“I tried my best to convince my son not to join the media world. Survival in the industry is not an easy task. it is a continuous struggle.”

“I never wanted my son to become an actor, but fate had other plans.”

Despite his reservations, Zaviyar has made a name for himself in the industry. He has delivered standout performances in dramas like Bakhtawar and Tere Ishq Ke Naam.

Nauman admitted that he never offered his son any acting tips or guidance.

He preferred to let him navigate the industry on his own terms.

Nauman said: “I never offered him any advice because, at home, I’m just an ordinary person, not an actor.”

“Life is not a shortcut; I’ve spent 35 years in this industry, and it’s taken me a long time to reach where I am.

“To achieve success, you have to endure the journey.”