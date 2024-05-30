Nepra terms performance of 13 CPEC energy projects outstanding

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has marked the performance of 13 energy projects established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, on account of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), as outstanding.

Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Private) Limited, a CPEC project, has been marked good, while another corridor project of Hydrochina Dawood Power (Private) Limited has been marked fair, said NEPRA in its HSE performance report 2022-23.

The HSE performance ranking of the fiscal year 2022-23 is based on 20 common “Assessment Categories”. Additionally, it also includes the points for each company for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-2022 to allow for a comparison to present performance improvement over the last three years.

Regarding HSE performance of WAPDA Hydel Power Stations, Nepra said that Mangla Power Station is the only project of WAPDA whose performance was outstanding. Two projects of WAPDA including Chitral Power Station and Khurram Garhi Power Stations have been marked poor, eight have been marked fair, while ten have been declared good.

WAPDA Warsak Power Station, Shadiwal Power Station, Nandipur Power Station, Tarbela Power Station, Chashma Power Station, Tarbela Ext. 4 Power Station, Dubair Khwar Power Station, Allai Khwar Power Station, Renala Power Station, and Ghazi Barotha Power Station have been marked good, while WAPDA’s Rasul Power Station, Gomal Zam Power Station, Golen Gol Power Station, Jabban Power Station, and Khan Khwar Power Station have been marked fair. In provincial hydropower project, the performance of all the three PEDO hydropower projects has been marked as poor.

The performance of Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Stations and Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Stations has been marked outstanding.

The performance of Northern Power Generation Company Limited (GENCO-III), Muzaffargarh has been marked fair. Regarding HSE performance of distribution licensees, NEPRA has marked only two ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos), including FESCO and LESCO, as outstanding, K-E (distribution) has been marked outstanding, four XWDiscos, including GEPCO, MEPCO, PESCO, and TESCO, have been marked good, three XWDiscos including IESCO,QESCO, and SEPCO have been marked fair, while HESCO has been marked poor.

None of the government transmission company performance was outstanding. KE transmission and Fatima Transmission Company Limited have been marked outstanding, Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Private) Limited has been marked good, while National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (Private) Limited have been marked fair.

As part of its initiative, NEPRA carried out the third round of HSE Performance Evaluation in accordance with the Power Safety Code Section 7.48, utilizing a comprehensive questionnaire of 20 common “Assessment Categories” designed to gauge the HSE performance of licensees, regardless of their size, capacity, or technological setup. The evaluation covered all NEPRA licensees involved in generation, transmission, and distribution, whether in the construction or operational phase. This included various types of power plants such as hydel, thermal, coal, wind, solar, and nuclear, as well as projects by organizations like Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Punjab Power Development Company Limited (PPDC), and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Additionally, it also covered power stations in AJK receiving tariffs from NEPRA under power purchase agreements.

The evaluation process is primarily based on documents, records, and evidences, submitted by licensees to assess whether Licensees’ HSE management system is adequate, well balanced, implemented and properly maintained. Licensees, who were responsible for work-related or public fatal accidents during the evaluation year, received a zero point in category # 19. For all other categories, points were given to them based on the submitted data to measure their continual improvement in other categories.