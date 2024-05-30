Number of illegal petrol pumps reaches 3000

ISLAMABAD - It takes three years to set up a petrol pump in Pakistan, which has resulted in mushroom growth of illegal pumps whose numbers has reached 3000.

The revelation was made by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi and chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan while addressing Oil and Gas Conference here Wednesday. While addressing the conference, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted that it takes three years to set up a petroleum pump in Pakistan. Abbasi said that everyone is aware of the energy crisis, but timely decisions are not being made. The former PM observed that LPG usage is increasing because gas is depleting.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emphasized that serious efforts are needed to solve these problems. He criticized that the refinery policy has been stuck for the past eight years. He said that everyone knows the issues of the petroleum sector, now is the time for decision.

Abbasi stressed the need for deregulation in the energy sector and uniform pricing of gas. Chairman Ogra, Masroor Khan, on the occasion said that Ogra has determined gas tariffs in a very professional manner.

He said that only 40% of the white oil pipeline is being utilized. Chairman Ogra said that there are 3,000 petrol pumps operating in the country, which are selling substandard petrol. He said that measures are needed to eliminate the use of substandard petrol. In the next five years, there is a possibility of a significant increase in LPG usage, he maintained. Currently, LPG accounts for 1.3% of the national energy mix, but in the next five years, its share is expected to exceed 5%, the chairman claimed. Masroor Khan said that there are vast opportunities for investment in LPG storage, transportation, and standard cylinders. It is necessary to introduce 200kg commercial cylinders in the country.