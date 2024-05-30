Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, six injured over land dispute in Burewala

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -   A person was killed while six others including a woman sustained injuries over brawl between two groups on land dispute in limits of Sadr police. According to details, there was a two kanal land dispute between Lagrial community in Chak No 457/EB on which one group consisted of over 20 armed persons including Malik Asghar Lagrial, Ehsan Langrial, Muzamil, Farooq and others attacked on opposite group. They opened firing and allegedly killed Muhammad Shahzad Langrial and injured Manzoor Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, Ehsan, Irfan, Zulfiqar and Nadeem. Two persons from the attacking party were also injured during the brawl. The body and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Sadr police reached the spot and launched investigation. The dispute originated over the two kanals of land, which the victim’s party was occupying, while the attacking party intended to occupy it.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024