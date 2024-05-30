PA session called on June 3 on Opp’s requisition

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan has called the Punjab Assembly session on June 3 following a requisition submitted by the opposition members in the Assembly secretariat. In the requisition document, the Opposition has stated that it wanted to discuss four issues in the Punjab Assembly including the life-threatening attack on PTI Secretary Information Rauf Hassan, non-payment to farmers after procurement of sugarcane, the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and violation of human rights in Punjab.