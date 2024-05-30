Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to fully utilise potential of friendly ties

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to fully utilise potential of friendly ties
Web Desk
4:54 PM | May 30, 2024
National

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, energy and connectivity, aiming to fully utilise the potential of their friendly ties. 

During a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister [and Foreign Minister] Ishaq Dar and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, bilateral ties and cooperation as well as international matters were discussed. 

In a joint press conference, Ishaq Dar accentuated the intention of both countries to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence sectors.

He highlighted efforts to boost bilateral investment, particularly in the energy sector, with a focus on the role of the joint working group on energy. 

Dar also mentioned the mutual desire to promote parliamentary and cultural exchanges, fostering business-to-business and academic linkages, along with enhancing cooperation in renewable energy. 

Two women murdered by husbands in separate incidents

He extended Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 meeting. 

The discussions also included the prevailing situation in Gaza, with both sides calling for an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities and the establishment of an independent Palestine state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital. 

Dar expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's consistent support on the Kashmir issue, reaffirming Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership to elevate the bilateral relationship.

He emphasised the untapped potential for economic and trade cooperation, stressing the need for joint economic projects in various sectors.

Bayramov invited Pakistan's business community to explore opportunities in Azerbaijan, highlighting existing connectivity through direct flights and tourism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024