Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to fully utilise potential of friendly ties

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, energy and connectivity, aiming to fully utilise the potential of their friendly ties.

During a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister [and Foreign Minister] Ishaq Dar and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, bilateral ties and cooperation as well as international matters were discussed.

In a joint press conference, Ishaq Dar accentuated the intention of both countries to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence sectors.

He highlighted efforts to boost bilateral investment, particularly in the energy sector, with a focus on the role of the joint working group on energy.

Dar also mentioned the mutual desire to promote parliamentary and cultural exchanges, fostering business-to-business and academic linkages, along with enhancing cooperation in renewable energy.

He extended Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 meeting.

The discussions also included the prevailing situation in Gaza, with both sides calling for an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities and the establishment of an independent Palestine state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Dar expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's consistent support on the Kashmir issue, reaffirming Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership to elevate the bilateral relationship.

He emphasised the untapped potential for economic and trade cooperation, stressing the need for joint economic projects in various sectors.

Bayramov invited Pakistan's business community to explore opportunities in Azerbaijan, highlighting existing connectivity through direct flights and tourism.