Pakistan joins world community in commemorating Int’l Peacekeepers Day

ISLAMABAD - On Wednesday, Pakistan joined the world community in commemorating International Peacekeepers Day, paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world.

Pakistan is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping, with around 3,000 peacekeepers currently serving in missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Western Sahara and Somalia. Since 1960, Pakistan has contributed 235,000 troops to UN peacekeeping operations in 48 United Nations Missions in 29 countries including almost all continents of the world.

The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/129, designated 29 May as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This is the date when in 1948 the first UN peacekeeping mission named the “United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation”, or UNTSO, began operations in Palestine. On this day, world community pays tribute to the professionalism, dedication and courage of all the men and women serving in UN peacekeeping operations, and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

Pakistan is proud of its long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping. Pakistani peacekeepers have demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication to promoting peace and stability in conflict-ridden regions. Overall, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Pakistan also remains committed to United Nations Uniform Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS) of United Nations for enhanced representation of women in uniform, Secretary-General’s Action for peace (A4P) initiative, which seeks to improve the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations by enhancing their capacity, coherence and responsiveness. Additionally, Pakistan also supports initiatives aimed at improving the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, particularly those serving in high-risk environments.

Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping are a testament to our nation’s commitment to international peace and security and Pakistani peacekeepers will continue towards uplift of local communities in troubled regions.