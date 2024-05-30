Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons are weapons of peace: Dr Kidwai

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the National Command Authority and former Director General of the Strategic Plans Division Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai has emphasized that emerging technologies are set to significantly enhance Pakistan’s national security strategy and strengthen its nuclear program. Speaking at a seminar held at the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer 2024, Gen Kidwai said, “emerging technologies will make their way appropriately in Pakistan’s national security calculus and Pakistan’s nuclear program will be much richer and stronger by benefitting from these technologies.”

The seminar was attended by think tank professionals, academics, foreign policy experts, former diplomats, and university students. He explained that the nuclear weapons are held on land with the Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), at sea with Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), and in the air with Air Force Strategic Force Command (AFSC). Vertically, the nuclear spectrum encapsulates progressively increasing destructive weapon yields, and range coverage at three: strategic, operational, and tactical all the way to 2750 kms to cover India’s vast Eastern and Southern geographical dimensions, including its outlying territories. Gen Kidwai further stated that India’s Dynamic Response Strategy (DRS) is a clear reflection of the limits and constraints imposed by Pakistan’s robust nuclear capability on the India’s strategic and operational options, and therefore, Pakistan’s strategic weapons especially the Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNWs) are weapons of peace. He noted that Pakistan does not have a No First Use (NFU) Policy. CISS Executive Director Ambassador Ali Sarwar, while talking about the historical journey of Pakistan’s nuclear program, explained that Pakistan’s nuclear program was initially aimed at socio-economic development, benefiting from the US initiative on Atoms for Peace.

This initiative provided Pakistani scientists and engineers with opportunities to acquire knowledge in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy at Western centers of learning.

However, following the 1971 war, Pakistan recognized India as an existential threat, prompting the start of its own classified nuclear program.

Although Pakistan had developed nuclear capability much earlier, it exercised restraint until India’s nuclear tests on May 11, 1998. In response, Pakistan conducted its tests on May 28 and May 30, 1998.

Today, Pakistan also aims to revert to its broader, original objective of developing a peaceful nuclear program, alongside its military program.

Former Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr. Ansar Parvez emphasized the role of nuclear technology in supporting energy, healthcare, and agriculture sectors of the country.

He noted that Pakistan is among the 12 countries globally that operate six or more Nuclear Power Plants, which contribute significantly to the national electricity grid.

The Nuclear Power Vision 2050, approved by the NCA, aims to add more than 40,000 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid by 2050 – helping to meet the country’s electricity needs affordably and effectively.

Dr. Parvez highlighted that PAEC is successfully operating 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) across Pakistan, serving over four million new patients annually.

The advancements made by Pakistani scientists in the nuclear energy field have revolutionized Pakistan’s agricultural sector by exponentially increasing crop yields. Collectively, these peaceful uses of nuclear energy contribute to achieving national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Director General of the Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs (ACDA) Branch of SPD Brig. (Retd) Zahir Kazmi highlighted some of the emerging threats and enduring threats to Pakistan’s nuclear program. Emerging threats included emerging technologies, geopolitical environment, and hybridity of warfare, while enduring threats included India’s risky behavior, sanctions on Pakistan, and information warfare.