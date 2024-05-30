Pakistan secure volleyball series win against Australia

LAHORE - The second day of the Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 witnessed another thrilling match between Pakistan and Australia, held at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Pakistan volleyball team secured a decisive victory against Australia, winning the match 3-0 with set points of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-23. This impressive win marks Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in the series, ensuring they clinch the series win with a match still to be played.