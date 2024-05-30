Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan secure volleyball series win against Australia

Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The second day of the Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 witnessed another thrilling match between Pakistan and Australia, held at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Pakistan volleyball team secured a decisive victory against Australia, winning the match 3-0 with set points of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-23. This impressive win marks Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in the series, ensuring they clinch the series win with a match still to be played.  

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024