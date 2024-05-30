Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PO held in Khan Garh

Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Khan Garh police station claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender during the crackdown. According to a police spokesperon, the accused Mir Zamaan was apprehended by a team of Khan Garh police station over tip-off. A pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from the possession of the accused reported to have been booked in murder and attempt to murder cases with the police station. He was wanted for the last two years at least, said the police spokesperson. He further added that action against the criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said the protection of wealth and the lives of the masses was the earnest priority of the police force.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024