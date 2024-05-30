Thursday, May 30, 2024
Police arrest accused in injured condition

APP
May 30, 2024
Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Police in its continued drive against criminals, arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter and recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession. A Police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that Fort Police during patrolling near Railway Rest House, tried to arrest three armed motorcyclists who opened fire on a police party. In retaliation, the police also opened fire and  during the exchange of firing, a suspect Amjad Solangi was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to arrest another accused.

APP

