Police arrest accused in injured condition

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against criminals, arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter and recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession. A Police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that Fort Police during patrolling near Railway Rest House, tried to arrest three armed motorcyclists who opened fire on a police party. In retaliation, the police also opened fire and during the exchange of firing, a suspect Amjad Solangi was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to arrest another accused.