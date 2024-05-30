PPP prefers Shehbaz over Nawaz as PM

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) prefers Shehbaz Sharif over Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister due to Shehbaz Sharif’s flexibility, close aides of the party leadership said. Senior PPP leaders told The Nation that the party had a better working relationship with Shehbaz Sharif than Nawaz Sharif.

“If they decide to bring back Nawaz Sharif as the PM, we will see what we do. Until now its only rumours (about the return of Nawaz Sharif as the PM),” said a senior PPP leader. Another PPP leader said the party may not accept any in-house change unless the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) convinces the PPP leadership about the option. “We believe the system is working smoothly and should not be disturbed. We will wait for any such discussion by the PML-N on this matter,” he maintained. After Nawaz Sharif’s reinstatement as the PM-N President, senior members within the party are actively seeking to restore him to the position of Prime Minister.

This initiative gained momentum during a recent gathering in Islamabad, where several federal ministers voiced their support for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the premiership, in the presence of some international dignitaries.

However, there are divisions within the party regarding this proposal. While some key figures in the PML-N oppose the idea, Nawaz Sharif himself has yet to publicly state his stance on the matter. Nawaz Sharif resumed his role as PML-N President after a nearly six-year hiatus. His return was facilitated by his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who resigned from the presidency earlier this month. Shehbaz Sharif had assumed the position following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court in 2017 due to a corruption case. After being elected as the PML-N President, Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, attributing positive economic signs to the policies of Shehbaz Sharif’s government. He assured that the country would overcome its challenges and provide relief to the populace.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister for a second time in March, following a tumultuous election period. He secured 201 votes in the National Assembly, defeating Omar Ayub Khan, who had the backing of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The election was marked by protests and allegations of electoral rigging. Shehbaz Sharif, 72, previously held the premiership until the National Assembly was dissolved in August 2023. Despite winning the most seats, Khan’s party did not secure a majority, leading to a coalition between the PML-N and the PPP, which enabled Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister while Nawaz Sharif focused on party leadership.