Thursday, May 30, 2024
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 681 points
May 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 681.19 points, a negative change of 0.90 per cent, closing at 74,836.30 points against 75,517.49 points the previous day. A total of 408,073,662 shares valuing Rs 16.500 billion were traded during the day as compared to 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion the previous day. As many as 405 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 85 of them recorded gains and 277 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 38,647,880 shares at Rs4.91 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 22,383,107 shares at Rs1.34 per share and Dewan Motors with 19,354,593 shares at Rs41.42 per share. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs60.83 per share price, closing at Rs889.25, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with a Rs 43.83 rise in its per share price to Rs 918.63.

