PTI sees more cases to be instituted against Imran

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday alleged that more cases were being instituted against former prime minister Imran Khan only to keep him behind the bars. The opposition party in the centre also said that there was a “pre-planned” delay in the Iddat case, calling transfer of the case to another court “travesty of justice.” Speaking at a press conference along with party lawyers, PTI Central Information Secretary (CIS) Raoof Hasan said fake cases were framed against party chief Khan and now decisions were being delayed in the same cases.

Without naming any one, he said the government of “stooges were hell-bent to put the existence of the country at the cost of one man dictatorship.” He said that Pakistan had already paid irreparable price because of the one man “lust of power,“ which led to disintegration of Pakistan but unfortunately instead of learning any lesson even today one man desire to prolong his dictatorship put the very existence of the country at stake again. Raoof reiterated that they were not against the army as an institution but against the one man dictatorship and would fight against personal dictatorship until restoration of supremacy of constitution and rule of law in the country. PTI CIS claimed that over 200 fake, bogus and politically motivated cases were registered against PTI founding chairman Khan but they miserably failed to get anything meaningful and tangible against him that was the reason all his cases suddenly crashed in the top court.

Therefore, he stated that now in utter desperation, NAB raided Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town Rawalpindi office under the plot to pressurise him to use him as an approver against Khan.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for using threatening and absurd language against judges. He added that Sharif’s had a long history of buying and bullying judges to get favourable decisions but no time has changed.

Raoof made it clear that Khan was exercising extreme restraints but the PTI and its leadership were facing immense pressure from public to launch a massive public movement and they would not sure how long they would resist this pressure.

He hoped that the power wielders would realise the gravity of the situation and take much-need measures for ensuring constitutional supremacy and upholding rule of law in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said that the government legal team under a well-thought-out plan started hullaballoo in the court to disrupt the proceedings and targeted the judge so as to postpone the hearing in Iddat Case.

He added PTI legal team exercised immense restraint so as the judge could pronounce the decision. “However, he unexpectedly announced his recusal from the case and transferred it to another court.”

He stated that the “mandate thieves” wanted to prolong the Khan’s detention; hence they always resorted to delaying tactics and now they planned to implicate former prime minister in another case as well with sole purpose to keep him in jail as long as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha said that Khan has urged the nation to start preparation for a decisive public movement for restoration of constitution and upholding rule of law. He added that the date of the protest movement would be announced by Khan himself.