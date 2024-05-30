‘Punjab govt trying best to provide medical facilities throughout province’

ATTOCK - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Major General (Retired) Azhar Mehmood Kayani has said that the Punjab government is trying its best to provide medical facilities throughout the province. He said this during his visit to Attock. DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, CEO Health Attock Dr Asad Ismail, DHO Dr Kashif Hussain, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Jawad Elahi and other relevant officers were also present. The advisor during the visit reviewed the functioning of health facilities. During the visit, Major General (Retired) Azhar Mehmood Kayani also interacted with the patients and asked about the facilities provided by the hospital.

Health Advisor said that Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps in the health sector and is trying to provide all possible medical facilities to the people across the province. He said that he would keep continue his visits to Attock district in the future also. He also presided over a meeting of the officers of the health department. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao. Atif Raza and CEO Health gave a detailed briefing about the Anti-Dengue Campaign, Anti-Congo Campaign, Polio Campaign, Thalassemia Center and other programs.