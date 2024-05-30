Punjab introduces new transfer policy for teachers

A new transfer policy for teachers has been introduced in Punjab, sources in the School Education Department said.

Under the new policy approved by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, teachers will have the opportunity to apply for transfers throughout the year on hardship grounds, such as disability, widowhood, divorce or long-distance circumstances.

Details of the policy indicate that general transfers will be permitted twice a year, mutual transfers will also be allowed twice a year, while inter-district and wedlock transfers will remain open throughout the year.

Under the new policy, all types of promotions will be completed within 30 days and all district committees will be required to decide on applications within the same timeframe.