Rashid Malik, Shehryar Salamat breeze into ITF Masters finals in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s esteemed veteran player Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and sensational senior player Shehryar Salamat qualified for the finals of their respective age group categories in the ITF Masters MT400 in Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion Malik, third seed in the tournament, stunned second seed Zeev Livne of Israel with a score of 6-3, 6-2 in 60+ singles semifinals. Malik played exceptional tennis despite not being fully fit yet his outstanding serves and down the line shots helped him outsmart his opponent in straight sets. Meanwhile in the 60+ doubles, Malik, partnering with India’s Arun Aggarwal, seed No 1, outclassed the Indo-Japan pair of Najeem Abdul Kareem and Hikaru Yamamori by 6-1, 6-2. In the 45+ singles semifinal, Pakistan’s Shahryar Salamat overwhelmed India’s Ashish Khanna by 6-1, 6-2 to set the final date with Philippine’s Timothy Alcos.