Relaxed Australia gun for historic treble at T20 World Cup

Australia bring an ageing squad and a few players short of fitness to the T20 World Cup but will have the same easygoing confidence that helped secure last year's test and ODI world championships.

Picking a winner in the short format's global showpiece is a mug's game, with at least six of the 20 nations bringing credible claims to the United States and the Caribbean.

No-one will be surprised, though, if it's Mitchell Marsh's men dancing in ticker-tape after the final in Barbados, with history made as the first nation to hold all three of cricket's top global trophies.

Australia boast world class players from top-to-tail and a champion outfit's conviction that no matter how bad things get, someone among them will carry the day.

That all-time batting great Steve Smith, a World Cup veteran and fielder-par-excellence, was left out of the squad speaks volumes of their depth.

Plenty of old hands remain, though, with 37-year-old opener David Warner to soak up his final farewell from international cricket and the usual pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood reporting for duty.

After leading Australia on an interim basis, all-rounder Marsh was confirmed as captain a few weeks ago and has pledged to keep the mood relaxed like his test and one-day captain Cummins.

Marsh will hope to deliver Australia's second T20 World Cup title, some two-and-a-half years after Aaron Finch's squad triumphed in the United Arab Emirates.