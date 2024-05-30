Roshan Pakistan programme to end energy crisis, says Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari said that the ‘Roshan Pakistan Programme’ will end the energy crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Minister for State Ali Pervaiz Malik, he said that the electricity demand was 25,820 megawatts yesterday while the supply was 21,588 megawatts. There was a shortfall of 4232 megawatts, he added.

Only the loss-making feeders faced the load-shedding yesterday, Leghari said.

He also directed the power distribution companies to improve their overall performance and minimise the loadshedding duration. He instructed the distribution companies to present the detail of demand and supply on daily basis before the public.

According to Leghari, the management of power distribution companies will be replaced with the competent officials.

Terming the high loss feeders, technical faults and electricity theft as a major reason for power outages, the minister said that the system is being revamped gradually to overcome load-shedding.

Awais Leghari revealed that there are 150 loss-making feeders in Punjab, 700 in Sindh, 350 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and around 80 in Balochistan, which will be overhauled gradually.

Minister of State for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik urged the people to identify power theft as their cooperation is inevitable to overcome the load-shedding.

“We are in contact with all the provinces over the issue of electricity theft,” said Leghari.