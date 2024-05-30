Rupee sheds 10 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday lost 10 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.30. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.25 and Rs280 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 11 paisas to close at Rs301.73 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.77, whereas an increase of 89 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.27 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.38. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22.