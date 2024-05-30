SCCI chief for implementation of Safe City project in Peshawar

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday offered full cooperation to provincial government, police and law enforcement agencies for execution of the Safe City project in an effective manner to maintain the law and order situation in provincial metropolis Peshawar.

Fuad Ishaq said it is highly essential to provide peace and conducive atmosphere for flourishing business and commercial activities. In a statement issued here, the SCCI chief expressed concerned over the rising street crimes, crime incidents in which innocent citizens were killed while looting/snatching at gunpoint and deteriorating law and order situation in provincial capital Peshawar. He added despite unfavourable conditions, the business community continued their business and trade activities, which is not less than a jihad.

The SCCI chief also urged to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the business community and common citizens as well. He said members of the business community have grave concern over the raising street crimes, snatching at gunpoint and killing incidents in the city, which has created a sense of insecurity among them.

Fuad Ishaq said it is the prime duty of the government, police and law enforcement agencies to ensure protection to the lives and properties of the business community because it is imperative to provide a peaceful environment for promotion of business, trade and economic activities. In order to eliminate the crime incidents, he urged to review overall security in provincial capital city Peshawar.

The SCCI chief also suggested the government, police, and other law enforcing agencies to jointly devise a security plan in consultation with the chamber and business community. Faud Ishaq demanded an increase in police squad patrolling, deployment of trained police personnel and framing of long-term policies for maintaining law and order in the city. He also demanded implementation of a Safe City Project on priority basis.