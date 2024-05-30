Thursday, May 30, 2024
Screening camp for prisoners inaugurated

Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   A screening camp for prisoners in District jail Shah Purr has been inaugurated aimed to physically examine the inmates. Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Asim Shair Maken, Chairman District Coordination Committee and Deputy inspector General Prisons Sargodha Saeed Ullah Gondal inaugurated the screening camp. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asad Aslam, CEO District Health Authority Sargodha khan Waheed Khan and Superintendent Shah Purr Jail were also present during inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, presided over a meeting of the District Prison Health Council held at the DC office’s committee room on Wednesday. The CEO of Health, Dr Mian Kashif Ali, while giving a briefing regarding the facilities of treatment and check-ups being provided to the inmates of Mianwali jail, said that a five-day medical camp for screening of the prisoners was held. After the screening of the inmates, they were provided with medical facilities according to their diagnosed diseases, he said. Superintendent of Central Jail Mianwali, Saqib Chaudhry, informed the DC about problems regarding health in the jail. On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose of establishing this committee was to provide basic health facilities by the government to the inmates of the jail. He mentioned that after receiving funds, measures would be taken to ensure the provision of health facilities and medicines to the prisoners.

Staff Reporter

