Shaheen, Fakhar lead Pakistan’s surge in ICC T20I rankings

LAHORE - Several Pakistan cricketers have seen notable improvements in their ICC T20I rankings amid the ongoing series against England. Fakhar Zaman has jumped six spots to 51st in the batting rankings, while Shaheen Afridi has climbed three places to 11th among bowlers.

According to ICC press release issued here on Wednesday, in the all-rounders’ category, Imad Wasim has surged four spots to 12th, sharing the position with teammate Shadab Khan, who dropped one place. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam remain steady at third and fourth, respectively, in the T20I batting rankings.

“Despite weather disruptions during England’s home series against Pakistan, players from both teams have made significant advances in the latest rankings update, just days before the T20 World Cup begins in the West Indies and USA,” the ICC stated.

England’s captain Jos Buttler moved up one place to seventh among T20I batters following his stellar 84-run innings in Birmingham. Teammate Jonny Bairstow also climbed eight spots to 36th after his knock of 21 in the same match.

West Indies players have also improved their rankings following a series whitewash against South Africa. Brandon King rose five places to eighth, Johnson Charles jumped 17 places to 20th, and Kyle Mayers moved up 12 spots to 31st in the T20I batting rankings. Gudakesh Motie, named Player of the Series for his eight wickets, made a significant leap from outside the top 100 to 27th in the bowling rankings.

The T20I bowling rankings are led by England’s Adil Rashid, followed by Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and India’s Axar Patel. In the batting category, India’s Suryakumar Yadav holds the top spot, with England’s Phil Salt in second place. The all-rounder rankings are headed by Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga, followed by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who dropped to second place.