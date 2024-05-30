Shop gutted in fire in Ghalanai

MOHMAND - A fire broke out in an electronics shop located in Ghalanai bazaar around 8:00 am due to a short circuit, engulfing the shop within moments. The team of Rescue 1122 and local people controlled the fire after an hour, saving human lives, but goods worth lakhs of rupees were burnt to ashes. The affected shopkeeper, Sher Wali, said the fire had completely destroyed his shop, which was his only source of income. He had bought electronics worth about 20 lakh rupees on loan installments, which are yet to be paid. Sher Wali has demanded that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerned agencies assess his losses and provide financial assistance for the restoration of his business.

Both Sher Wali and Market President Gulab Khan praised the quick response of Rescue 1122 and the local shopkeepers who helped extinguish the fire.