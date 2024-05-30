Sialkot Police initiate investigation into attack, theft of US national Pakistani

Sialkot - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Gujranwala, Tayyab Cheema, has taken swift action, ordering a comprehensive investigation into the assault and theft involving the debit card of American national Pakistani, Dawood Sheikh.

Acting upon Sheikh’s complaint, RPO Tayyab Cheema directed SHO Adil Bajwa of Hajipura police station to thoroughly probe the incident, which occurred in Sukna Allama Iqbal Town, Sialkot.

Sheikh, proprietor of H Scale Support Small Industry, situated on State Masjid Road, reported being attacked by individuals identified as Haris, Hanan, Mubeen, and Rafi.

They allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries, and forcibly confiscated his belongings, including his mobile phone and an American Gold Credit Card and Debit Card, with the latter’s last four digits noted as 7040. The stolen cards were subsequently utilised for transactions at a store on Karimpura Road.

Noose around profiteers, hoarders being tightened: DC

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Wednesday that noose around profiteers and hoarders was being tightened as the price magistrates imposed a total of Rs9.51 million fine on them during the current month.

Cases were registered against 32 people under the Price Control Act and 288 people were arrested while 86 shops and godowns were sealed on the charge of profiteering and hoardings.

He stated this while addressing the meeting of price control magistrates.

The DC said that price magistrates should improve the inspections and make it mandatory for carts, shopkeepers and store owners to display price list at conspicuous place.

He said that complaints of customers should be resolved on priority basis.

He said that meeting of price magistrates would be held twice a week and the performance of each price magistrate should be evaluated.

The DC directed the CO District Council, Administrator of Municipal Corporation/Committees and COs, Livestock local officials to make all advance arrangements for providing facilities in cattle markets as soon as possible in the light of instructions of chief minister Punjab and 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha, all cattle markets should be made fully functional.

Earlier, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the performance of Chief Minister Punjab Suthra Punjab campaign, sale of bread (roti) in tandoors and roti at fixed prices, implementation of ‘one dish’ and marriage act enforcement, action against those who burn wheat residue, illegal mini petrol pumps and sampling of angro-medicinals and sale of fertilisers at fixed rates.